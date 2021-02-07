Rishiganga hydro project washed away

New Delhi

A 13.2 MW small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away in the glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday, but there is no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained. It was conveyed to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, a spokesperson said.

However, there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, as per the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the spokesperson said. There is also no threat to the neighbouring villages.

The central and the state agencies were asked to keep a strict vigil on the situation, and a team from the DRDO, which monitors avalanches, is being flown in for surveillance and reconnaissance. The NTPC MD was asked to reach the affected site immediately.

Two teams of the NDRF (35-45 men each) were sent and 3 more teams were flown in from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. Over 200 ITBP men were on the spot, and 1 column of the Army’s Engineering Task Force, with all rescue equipment, has been deployed.