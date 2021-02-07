Rishiganga hydro project washed away

New Delhi
A 13.2 MW small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away in the glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday, but there is no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained. It was conveyed to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday evening.
The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, a spokesperson said.
However, there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, as per the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the spokesperson said. There is also no threat to the neighbouring villages.
The central and the state agencies were asked to keep a strict vigil on the situation, and a team from the DRDO, which monitors avalanches, is being flown in for surveillance and reconnaissance. The NTPC MD was asked to reach the affected site immediately.
Two teams of the NDRF (35-45 men each) were sent and 3 more teams were flown in from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. Over 200 ITBP men were on the spot, and 1 column of the Army’s Engineering Task Force, with all rescue equipment, has been deployed.
Major natural disasters in Uttarakhand
1991 Uttarkashi quake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991 in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed.
1998 Malpa Landslide: The small village of Malpa in Pithoragarh was wiped in the landslide in which about 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, were killed. The resulting debris partially blocked Sharda river.
1999 Chamoli quake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Chamoli killing over 100 people. The adjoining Rudraprayag district was badly hit. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the quake, and landslides and changes in water flow were recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.
2013 North India Floods: In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, over 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.
Kedarnath deluge repeat
-- 2 teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan to study causes behind the flood in Chamoli.
-- Dhauli Ganga river’s water level at Joshimath breached all records after glacial burst: Central Water Commission official
-- Efforts on to rescue 30-35 workers trapped in tunnel