Rise In C-Section Deliveries Matter Of Concern Across The Globe, Says Physician-Scientist At Forefront Of Studying Its Impact On Maternal, Child Health

In modern times, there are a number of distinct challenges to women's health. Given that women make up approximately half of the population in the United States, it is critical to prioritize women's health due to their susceptibility resulting from both physiological requirements and socioeconomic disparities. Studies reveal that women receive diagnoses for more than 700 different diseases at a significantly higher incidence than men, which substantially increases the death rate from avoidable illnesses.

Dr. Sindhu Chandra Pokhriyal, a physician scientist, has focused her efforts on improving care for women in and outside pregnancy. She especially focuses on women who have had several cesarean sections and repeated miscarriages, to achieve better results and offer more assistance during pregnancy and labor. These initiatives highlight how important it is to provide customized healthcare interventions to meet the various requirements of women.

The modern medical era is witnessing a dramatic rise in the incidence of cesarean sections (C- sections) across the globe. While C-sections undoubtedly save lives in situations where natural childbirth poses a threat to the mother or baby, the steady increase in their non-medically indicated use raises concerns among healthcare professionals and researchers.

Addressing significant initiatives in women's health, Dr. Sindhu Chandra Pokhriyal, has been at the forefront of studying and addressing the impact of rising C-section rates on maternal and child health. Dr. Pokhriyal's extensive experience in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology has given her a unique perspective on the complex landscape of C-sections. She is a professional physician and a physician-scientist with a deep understanding of the medical, psychological, and financial implications of C-sections. Her work focuses on providing evidence-based insights into the appropriate use of C-sections and advocating for a more judicious approach in obstetric practice.

Concerns Over Rising C-Section

One of the key concerns associated with the rising C-section rates is the potential for unnecessary surgical complications associated with operative deliveries. While C-sections are undoubtedly a life-saving procedure in certain situations, their non-medically necessary use can expose mothers and babies to avoidable risks and complications. Dr. Sindhu's research emphasizes the importance of careful consideration and evaluation of each case to determine the most appropriate mode of delivery, thereby reducing the rates of unnecessary C-sections.

Psychological well-being is another aspect that Dr. Sindhu Chandra Pokhriyal has extensively researched in the context of rising C-section rates. Many women express a desire for a vaginal birth experience, and not being able to have one due to a C-section can lead to feelings of disappointment, grief, and even contribute to postpartum depression. Dr. Sindhu's research underscores the significance of providing emotional support and counseling to women who undergo C-sections, ensuring that their psychological needs are adequately addressed.

Financial Burden Associated With C-Sections

The financial burden associated with C-sections is a significant concern for healthcare systems worldwide. C-sections are generally more expensive than vaginal deliveries and can strain healthcare resources. Dr. Pokhriyal's research highlights the need for healthcare policies that promote cost-effective practices while ensuring optimal maternal and neonatal outcomes. This includes initiatives such as promoting vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) when appropriate, implementing evidence-based guidelines, and providing comprehensive prenatal care to reduce the need for C-sections.

Moreover, Dr. Sindhu Chandra Pokhriyal's multifaceted approach to addressing the impact of rising C-section rates encompasses research, advocacy, and education. Her research findings have been published in esteemed medical journals, shedding light on the various dimensions of this issue. She actively participates in professional conferences and workshops, where she shares her expertise and collaborates with other experts in the field.

Patient Care And Evidence-Based Medicine

Through her patient care, she practices evidence-based medicine and promotes shared decision-making between healthcare providers and expectant mothers, ensuring that the mode of delivery is tailored to every individual's needs and circumstances.

She also works closely in research associated with hematological illnesses, focusing on a wide array of blood disorders ranging from anemia to clotting disorders. Delving into the intricate mechanisms and genetic factors underlying these conditions, Dr. Pokhriyal strives to develop precise and effective treatments for complex medical conditions. Particularly noteworthy are her investigations into anemia among patients with myocardial infarction and iron deficiency anemia in pregnancy. She has also worked on the impact of factor V mutations and prothrombin gene mutations on pregnancy outcomes. Through evidence-based research, Dr. Sindhu aims to enhance understanding and management strategies for these challenging hematological conditions.

Leading the way in women’s health, Dr. Sindhu Chandra Pokhriyal paves the way toward a more holistic approach to birthing through her constant dedication to study and advocacy. Her approach prioritizes expectant women's emotional and psychological well-being in addition to addressing the medical necessity of C-sections. Intending to better the results for mothers and newborns, Dr. Pokhriyal works to reshape the norms in healthcare, making sure that each woman gets the all-encompassing assistance and understanding she needs throughout this life-changing process.