RIPPriyankaReddy: Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over murder of female veterinary doctor

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and showed his solidarity with the deceased's family.

"I am shocked to hear about the brutal rape and murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," reads Gandhi's tweet.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.