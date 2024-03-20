Zomato Pure Veg Fleet Stays But Will Deliver In Red Instead Of Green Uniform

After receiving backlash over having two uniforms for the vegetarian fleet and non-vegetarian fleet, Zomato said on Wednesday that orders booked through its vegetarian mode will be delivered in the red uniform – its existing one. According to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, rider's "physical safety" was important for the company, after social media users raised concerns over possible discrimination Zomato riders delivering non-veg food may face following the introduction of green uniform for the pure veg mode.

The food delivery company was at the receiving end after it announced the launch of "pure veg" mode for users to order food from the restaurants that serve only vegetarian food. Not only this, the company had also announced a separate fleet, wearing green uniform, for the "pure veg" food deliveries, sparking backlash from social media users.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.