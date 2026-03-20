RG Kar Victim’s Mother Likely To Contest Bengal Polls On BJP Ticket, Eyes Panihati Seat

The mother of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College in August 2024 is set to enter active politics, with sources indicating she may contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

Panihati Seat Under Focus

According to multiple media reports, she is likely to be fielded from Panihati, considered a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, marking a significant political challenge in the constituency.

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The development marks a departure from her earlier position in January 2026, when she had declined political offers, signalling a change in approach amid continued concerns over justice and safety.

Political Backing Emerges

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha has termed her potential candidacy a “welcome step,” saying it could strengthen the fight for justice and raise critical questions about governance and safety.

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Campaign Rooted In Women’s Safety Concerns

Her decision is understood to be driven by concerns over women’s safety and alleged systemic failures, with the RG Kar case having triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

The 2024 incident at RG Kar Medical College exposed lapses in institutional security and led to widespread demonstrations demanding accountability and reforms.