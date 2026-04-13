'Return Gold Or Pay ₹1.25 Crore First': SC Issues Direction To Man In Divorce Plea

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has directed a man to pay ₹1.25 crore to his estranged wife towards settlement of gold claims, making the payment a condition for granting divorce.

The order came after a heated debate hearing marked by sharp exchanges between both parties over financial obligations.

Heated Exchanges Over Settlement Terms

During the proceedings, the husband’s counsel argued that substantial payments had already been made, stating the couple had lived together only for 7 months and that over ₹1.65 crore had already been paid.

However, the wife’s counsel maintained that the agreed settlement had not been fully honoured.

Court Flags Missing Gold

The dispute centred around the wife’s gold, which her counsel claimed had been mortgaged.

Taking note, the bench observed that the gold must be returned, effectively quantifying the liability at ₹1.25 crore.

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Family Hardship Argument Raised

The husband’s side urged the court to close the matter, citing financial distress and legal troubles faced by family members, including arrests.

It was also submitted that multiple cases had been filed by the wife against the husband’s family.

Court Fixes Liability, Links It To Divorce

After hearing both sides, the top court directed the husband to pay ₹1.25 crore towards the gold component of the settlement.

The bench made it clear that the divorce would be granted only after the payment is completed, bringing finality to the long-pending dispute.