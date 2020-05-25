Return by trains only, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tells migrants

LAW KUMAR MISHRA

Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday appealed to the migrants to return only by trains. He made an appeal through a video-conference and regretted people were still coming by roads though over 300 trains have been engaged since May 4. Over 200 more trains would carry the migrants in the two days.

30 local trains have been arranged to send the migrants from their destinations to their villages.State government was paying Rs1 crore daily to the Railways for these local trains.

He said the state government has requested the Railway ministry to arrange more trains of Bihari migrants. He hoped the situation would improve and the migrants would get jobs in the state itself. Business and industrial activities would expand and all those who have returned would get jobs.

Nitish on Sunday talked to migrants at different quarantine centres and heard their grievances. Meanwhile, 63% of positive cases are migrants. In the last 24 days, 441 new positive cases were found in the state, bringing the corona tally to 2,507.