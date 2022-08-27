CJI NV Ramana retired after 8 years with SC: These are the perks he will receive post-retirement

Retired CJIs, SC judges to get lifetime domestic help, chauffeur | PTI

A Chief Justice of India will now get a domestic help, a chauffeur, and a secretarial assistant for lifetime from the day he or she demits office. According to the latest post-retirement benefits notified by the government, the Supreme Court Judges Rules have been amended again to extend more post-retirement facilities to retired CJIs and judges of the apex court.

The benefits of the amended rules will now be extended to all living former CJIs and retired Supreme Court judges. According to a fresh notification issued on Friday, a retired CJI will also be entitled to a security cover round-the-clock at their residence along with a 24X7 personal security guard for five years from the date of retirement.

The notification also mentioned that if a retired CJI or a retired judge of the top court is already provided a 'higher grade' security on the basis of threat perception, 'the higher grade security already provided shall continue'.

The latest changes also enables a retired CJI to be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in the national capital, Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for six months from the date of retirement. Type VII accommodation is generally provided to sitting Member of Parliaments (MPs) who have been former Union Ministers. The facility was earlier this month extended to retired CJIs.

Earlier this month, it was announced that retired Supreme Court and CJI justices would continue to have access to ceremonial lounges at airports. By revising the High Court Judges Rules, retired chief justices of the high courts were also given access to the VIP club.

"The post-retirement benefits under this rule shall be admissible to the retired Chief Justice (of India) or the retired Judge (of SC) if no such facilities are availed from any High Court or from any other government body where the retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge has taken up any assignment after retirement," the notification further said.