Results of Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-68 state lottery of Rs 5 crore to be announced today

The results for the Kerala State Lottery Department will be announced today, 18th July. The announcement will begin at 3 PM and full results will be available on te official website at 4 PM.

The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The official websites to check the State lottery results are https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/

First prize of the lottery is Rs 5 crores, the second prize is Rs 10 lakhs, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakhs. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,00,000.

The prize winners will have to verify the winning numbers with Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Winners winning the prize below Rs 5000, can claim it from any lottery store in Kerala. However, if the amount is above Rs 5000, winners will have to submit their tickets to a government lottery office or a bank with an identification proof.

The monsoon lottery is part of the state government's two seasonal jackpots. The government also organizes bumper draws on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas, and Dussehra.