Residents Struggle To Get Water Amid Ongoing Water Crisis In Delhi; Watch

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing water crisis in the national capital of the country, residents continue to struggle to get water in the areas of Okhla and Mayur Vihar.

Visuals from Tuesday morning showed residents of areas of Jatav Chowk and Mayur Vihar Phase I running behind tankers with buckets in their hands to get water for themselves and their families.

#WATCH | Delhi: Water supplied through tankers to residents in Jatav Chowk, Okhla Phase 2 amid water shortage in the national capital this summer. pic.twitter.com/Ofqzm1Rwz9 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Water supplied through tankers to residents in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 amid water shortage in the national capital this summer. pic.twitter.com/N4TnyGtBQN — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

Satnarayan, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase I said, "We have to get in line from 5 a.m. The authorities should send the tankers on time so that we can get water."

Another resident, Samsher Alam, said, "Even though we stand in line from 5 in the morning, there is no guarantee that we will get water. There should be more water arrangements made by the government. Tankers only come once a day and to get water in that time is very difficult."

Sheila, a resident of Jatav Chown, Okhla, said, "Around two to three water tankers come at 6 a.m., but it is very difficult to get water. The government has not been doing anything. The issue of the water crisis has been there for a very long time, we have no hope anymore."

Seema, another resident, said, "In the beginning, the water that was supplied was still sufficient to survive. It used to come at least 3 to 4 times a day. However, there is no water left now. The government just makes false promises but does nothing."

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized

Meanwhile, amidst the water crisis, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, who was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons of water (MGD) to Delhi, was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in the early morning hours today after her health deteriorated.

#WATCH | Delhi Water Minister Atishi being taken to LNJP hospital due to deteriorating health.



Atishi has been on an indefinite hunger strike since the last four days claiming that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. pic.twitter.com/BZtG4o9ThS — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

She has been advised by the doctors to remain in the hospital because of her deteriorating health. As per a press release, Atishi's blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped drastically. Atishi's hunger strike had entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

Atishi had also said that her indefinite strike would continue till the Haryana government fulfilled the water rights of the residents of Delhi and till the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, as per AAP.

The issue of the water crisis has been ongoing in Delhi for a very long time, leading to the people of Delhi counting on water tankers to fulfil their daily water requirements.