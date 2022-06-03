Researcher claims that birthplace of Hanuman is Goa

Lord Hanuman temple/ Representative PIC |

Amid the debate regarding the birthplace of Lord Hanuman whether in Karnataka or Maharastra, son of former Law Minister Ramakant Khalap and history researcher Advocate Shriniwas Khalap has claimed that birthplace of Lord Hanuman is in Goa.

Khalap claimed that birthplace of Hanuman is present Anjediva island

"When Valmiki Ramayan clearly states that Hanuman is born in Goa then why there is fight saying that birthplace of Hanuman is in Karnataka or Maharastra",said Shriniwas Khalap while speaking to media persons.

Various people from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharastra, even Gujarat people claim that Hanuman was born in their states, said Khalap.

"In the Valmiki Ramayan it is written that Hanuman mother Anjani was doing penace on a island in the ocean. Due to boon from Vayu deity Lord Hanuman was born. The island name is Anjani dweep which is presently Anjediva island. Now this island is near Karwar. As per historical links this island is part of Goa. so we can say Hanuman was born in Goa", said Khalap.

It may be recalled that Pro-Kannada groups organised protests against Maharashtra government claimed that Anjaneri is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. This came just a day after seers clashed during a meeting organised to decide on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The meeting was held on May 31 to decide if the birthplace of Lord Hanuman was Anjaneri (in Nashik, Maharashtra) or Kishkinda (in Karnataka).