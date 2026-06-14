Rescue Operation Underway Off Oman Coast After Dhow Carrying 14 Indians Begins Sinking

A major rescue operation has been launched off the coast of Oman after a dhow carrying 14 Indian nationals began sinking on Sunday, sources said.

Vessel In Distress Near Oman Coast

The distress situation unfolded approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14.

Upon receiving information that the vessel was in danger, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to sources.

US Navy Launches Emergency Response

In a swift rescue manoeuvre, a US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the crisis by dropping a life raft near the vessel and monitoring the evacuation of those onboard.

The US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship.

Following these measures, the crew members embarked onto the life raft after the dhow reportedly started sinking.

Cause Of Sinking Yet To Be Known

Sources stated that the exact cause behind the sudden sinking of the dhow was not immediately known.

Authorities are continuing efforts to ensure the safety of all those onboard and gather further details regarding the incident.

Indian Embassy Monitoring Situation

Confirming the developments, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated on Sunday, "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident."

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Incident Near Strategic Maritime Corridor

The incident occurred in a maritime corridor that has gained heightened strategic importance due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial shipping routes.

The rescue operation comes at a time when commercial shipping lanes and maritime activities near Oman and the broader Strait of Hormuz continue to face disruptions linked to the wider conflict in the Middle East.

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