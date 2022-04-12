'Requested govt to reduce Covid booster gap to 6 months': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (SII), on Tuesday, said the government should focus on reducing the gap between the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines to six months.

"The (vaccine inoculation) uptick right now is a bit slow...because we have got this rule that you have to wait for 9 months between dose 2 and 3," ANI quoted Poonawalla as saying.

Speaking on the booster dose, Adar Poonawalla said, "We have appealed to the govt on how to reduce this further to 6 months, will propose the 6-month gap."

SII and Bharat Biotech last week said that they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had said in a tweet.

Pune-based SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were granted conditional market authorisation by India's drug in January this year.

