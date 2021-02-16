Republic Day violence: Delhi Police writes to Zoom, seeks details of those who attended 'toolkit' meeting

The police alleged that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk were among the 70-odd people who had attended the meeting on Zoom, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk, who are absconding. On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath said that on 11 January, 15 days ahead of the Republic Day violence in the national capital, the two attended a Zoom meeting organised by the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation.

The meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled "Global Farmer Strike" and "Global Day of Action, 26 January," Nath said at a press conference.

Earlier, 21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the toolkit, in the ongoing farmers' protest. Allegedly one of the document's editors, she was later sent to five days in police custody.

According to the Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Ravi was the one who shared the document with Greta Thunberg.