Republic Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana addresses rally, dares police to arrest him

Delhi violence accused and gangster-activist Lakha Sidhana on Tuesday dared police to arrest him as he addressed a public rally he called in Punjab's Bathinda as a show of strength and to express solidarity with those facing police action for supporting the cause of the protesting farmers. However, leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha distanced themselves from the 'mahapanchayat' that saw tens of thousands of people largely comprising the youth and the women at Mehraj, the ancestral village of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhana, who is carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about him, has been booked by Delhi Police for instigating violence during the farmers' tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day. "If Delhi Police come to arrest anyone in Punjab, villagers will gherao (surround) them," Sidhana said at the rally, indirectly referring to his arrest. After the rally, he left the venue on a motorcycle.

The rally was called to express solidarity with Deep Sidhu, Sidhana, Nodeep Kaur and other arrested people associated with the farmer agitation and "to give a message that youth is upbeat and not defeated or disappointed". Calling to intensify the agitation, speakers at the rally favoured that reins of the agitation should be handed over to the youth. They asked the farmer union leaders to show big heart by saying "they are with every youth of Punjab who are being prosecuted by Delhi Police".

The leaders should raise their voice for all such youth so that governments should know that we are one, the leaders advocated.