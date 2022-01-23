Republic Day: India's biggest electronics sale is back at Reliance Digital; check details here

Celebrate this Republic Day with the 'Digital India' sale. Grab amazing deals and discounts on all kinds of tech you love at Reliance Digital stores, My Jio stores and on www.reliancedigital.in.

Apart from best deals on electronics, 6 per centinstant discount will be offered on use of credit cards. These offers are valid till January 26, 2022. There are also special offers across a wide range of electronics such as TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Wearables and Home Appliances.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding this year, there are attractive options for EMI and easy financing. Customers can also avail of 'Insta Delivery' (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up options.

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with a presence in over 800 cities with 490+ large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800+ My Jio stores. For more information, log on to www.reliancedigital.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:36 AM IST