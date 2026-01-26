Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag At Kartavya Path, R-Day Parade Begins | VIDEO

Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag At Kartavya Path, R-Day Parade Begins (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: President Droupadi President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

President Murmu and the chief guests of this year's Republic Day, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

Video of The Republic Day Celebrations:

After the flag hurling ceremony, the Republic Day Parade began, showing India’s rich cultural heritage and military might. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the saluting dais at Kartavya Path in Delhi to witness the parade

As the iconic Republic Day parade began in the national capital, the spectators were treated to an aerial formation, the 'Dhwaj Formation'. Approaching in a striking inverted 'Y' formation, four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit soared gracefully overhead, proudly carrying the National Ensign, along with the Service Ensigns of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation comprising one Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army along with 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian and ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force.#RepublicDay



Leading the formation was Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, trooping the National Flag. The Deputy Formation Leader, Wing Commander Ashutosh Khanduri, follows with the Indian Army Ensign. To his left was Wing Commander Abhishek Malhotra, trooping the Indian Navy Ensign, while to his right was Wing Commander Abhishek Shukla, carrying the Indian Air Force Ensign.

As the helicopters passed overhead, they showered flower petals along Kartavya Path, creating a moment of grace and reverence. This aerial salute offers a moving tribute to the nation and its people, adding colour, dignity and splendour to the Republic Day celebrations of 2026.

This was followed by the arrival of the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Sena Medal at the Kartavya Path.

Commanding the parade, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar is a second-generation officer who was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on December 16, 1989. As the General passed the dais he smartly saluted the commander-in chief President Draupadi Murmu. The General Officer has served with his battalion in High Altitude areas at Dras under Operation Rakshak, in counterinsurgency and counter terrorism operations in the North East under Operation Orchid, and in the Siachen Glacier under Operation Meghdoot, apart from serving twice with 50 (Independent) PARA Brigade.

Following the Parade Commander, the recipients of India's highest gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, arrived on the Kartavya Path.

Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, have been conferred the Param Vir Chakra.