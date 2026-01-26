Republic Day 2026: India To Showcase Military Might At Kartavya Path And 150 Years Of Vande Matram (File Image) | X

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a showcase of military might and rich cultural heritage at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The day marks the adoption of the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram', the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Delhi: Preparations are underway at Kartavya Path ahead of the 77th Republic Day Parade pic.twitter.com/FWiJTz0i2s — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

10 Points:

1) The ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. It will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2) After paying tributes, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

3) The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the ‘Traditional Buggy’ will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

4) The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

5) In a grand presentation of musical instruments, around 100 cultural artists will herald the parade on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

6) Four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit will shower petals in the Dhwaj Formation.

7) To highlight the relevance of timeless Buddhist wisdom—social harmony, peace, compassion, and mutual coexistence—a large group of international monks and nuns representing 40 countries attending the Global Buddhist Summit will be the honoured guests at this year’s Republic Day Parade, according to the government’s press release.

8) The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow, including Param Vir Chakra awardees such as Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.

9) The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four flag bearers on three gypsies. They will carry four flags: the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

10) Show Case Of Indian Military MIght:

- There will be a showcase of military might. This year, dummies of major weapon systems used or deployed during Operation Sindoor will reportedly be showcased in the parade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

- For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The reconnaissance element will consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform. It will be followed by the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Providing aerial support will be the indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, RUDRA, in Prahar Formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

- The combat elements will then follow, with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais, supported aerially by Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopters.

- India will also display its advanced missile systems at the parade, including the Nag. The combat support element will consist of India's new-generation unmanned warhead arsenal showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6).

- The Dhanush Gun System and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will also be displayed at the Republic Day parade.

- Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi Police is on high alert, with over 30,000 personnel deputed citywide for the celebrations, officials said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

- Around 10,000 police personnel are stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which contains the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones.