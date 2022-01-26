Republic Day 2022: PM Modi ditches his traditional turban, wears poll-bound Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Republic Day 2022 attire presented some surprises as PM Modi ditched the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Republic Day. Instead, he was seen with a cap which many experts confirmed is from Uttarkhand. Brahmakamal, the official flower of poll-bound Uttarakhand, is inscribed on the cap, reports said.



The prime minister was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur. He is often seen wearing a ‘gamchha’ mask, inspired by the traditional Manipuri handwoven stole called the ‘Leirum Phi’, during his addresses. The white, black and red woven cloth is a leitmotif of the Metei tribe in Manipur.

Both Manipur and Uttarkhand are going to the polls in a few weeks.



Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for representing the state's heritage in front of the world. "Today, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal. On behalf of the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister," the chief minister tweeted.

Manipur minister Biswajit Singh thanked PM Modi and revealed the details of the stole that PM Modi was seen wearing. It is called Leirum Phee, the minister said. "Moment of great pride and honour for entire #Manipur on seeing Adarniya PM @NarendraModi Ji wearing a Manipuri stole 'Leirum Phee' on the glorious occasion of 73rd Republic Day of India, showcasing the exquisite tradition of the state," the minister tweeted.



Last year, PM Modi sported a colourful ‘Halari pagh’ (royal head turban) that was gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for the event. The ‘paghdi’ was complemented by a grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl.

During the Republic Day celebrations in 2020, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.

In his first Independence Day address as the OM in 2014, he had worn a Jodhpuri bandhej and since then all his Independence Day and Republic Day appearances are marked by colourful turbans -- the colours ranging among yellow, orange, red and pink.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:51 AM IST