Republic Day 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders extend their greetings to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders extended their wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the countrymen to ensure their commitment to the democratic values of freedom.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said: ""Happy 73rd Republic Day to all" as India celebrated its Republic Day 2022 with much pomp and enthusiasm. The Home Minister also lauded the efforts of soldiers for protecting the integrity of the country. I bow to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity, and integrity of the Indian Republic intact. Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom. Jai Hind!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

“Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country," Rajnath Singh said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings and said: "On Republic Day in 1950, our country took the first step in the right direction with confidence. Salute to that first step of truth and equality."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

Republic Day celebrations are being held across the country, and the annual parade in New Delhi is the main event in which India showcases its military might and cultural diversity on Rajpath.

Republic Day signifies the right spirit of Independent and individual India. It was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress revealed Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India's independence from colonial rule.

While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into effect, and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic.

Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Additionally, Constitution Day is celebrated in India on November 26 every year, as on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:58 AM IST