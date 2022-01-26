Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unfurls the national flag at his residence
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day
J&K Police ASI Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra
Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade
President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day
Border Security Force & Pakistan Army exchange sweets and greetings at Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day
PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Patna
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurls the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram
BJP president JP Nadda unfurls national flag at party headquarters in Delhi
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar
RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurls the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur
The Parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin take part in Republic Day celebrations
ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at 15,000 feet altitude in -40 degree Celsius temperature in Ladakh
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unfurls national flag on the 73rd Republic Day
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Republic Day at 14,000 feet altitude in Uttarakhand
