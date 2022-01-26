Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

LIVE Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind leads nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unfurls the national flag at his residence

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



J&K Police ASI Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



Border Security Force & Pakistan Army exchange sweets and greetings at Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day

PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag

26 January 2022 11:20 AM IST



Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Patna

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurls the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



BJP president JP Nadda unfurls national flag at party headquarters in Delhi

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurls the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



The Parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin take part in Republic Day celebrations

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at 15,000 feet altitude in -40 degree Celsius temperature in Ladakh

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unfurls national flag on the 73rd Republic Day

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate Republic Day at 15,000 feet altitude

26 January 2022 09:31 AM IST



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Republic Day at 14,000 feet altitude in Uttarakhand

