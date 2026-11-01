'Remove PM Modi To Save Democracy': Kharge Targets BJP, Election Commission At INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi, Nov 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen" mandate and said that it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in order to save democracy.
Kharge Accuses BJP Of Vote Theft
Addressing INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," Kharge said.
Kharge Targets Chief Election Commissioner
Alleging that Modi and Shah are trying to protect Kumar, Kharge said even "if the CEC hides underground, we will find him".
"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.
"Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy)," he said.
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INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Rally
Senior leaders, including Congress president Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, were present at the Ramlila Maidan rally here.
Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders moved in an open vehicle from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan for the rally, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside.
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