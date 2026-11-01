'Remove PM Modi To Save Democracy': Kharge Targets BJP, Election Commission At INDIA Bloc Rally | PTI

New Delhi, Nov 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen" mandate and said that it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in order to save democracy.

Kharge Accuses BJP Of Vote Theft

Addressing INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | India bloc rally: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We have the strength to fight and will not be intimidated by the police, CBI, ED or any other government agency. Neither will our INDIA alliance leaders be scared. Everyone on this stage is ready to fight. Modi is trying to divide people and snatch their votes, choosing voters himself instead of letting people decide. The Central government and the governments in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have come to power through vote theft, and we must remove them. We seek everyone's support in this fight. Only by removing Modi can we save democracy. Remove Modi, save democracy."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2026

"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," Kharge said.

Kharge Targets Chief Election Commissioner

Alleging that Modi and Shah are trying to protect Kumar, Kharge said even "if the CEC hides underground, we will find him".

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.

"Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy)," he said.

Also Watch:

INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Rally

Senior leaders, including Congress president Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, were present at the Ramlila Maidan rally here.

Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders moved in an open vehicle from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan for the rally, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)