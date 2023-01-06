Remote voting by migrants: Centre to convene all-party meeting on Jan 16

Election Commission of India | File Photo

The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on January 16 on the “remote voting” for the domestic migrants, with the Election Commission proposing a multi-constituency electronic voting machine (EVN) retaining all security features of the EVMs currently in use.

Congress opposes the idea, EC claims migrants face disenfranchisement

The Congress has, however, opposed the concept since the smaller parties will not be able to depute the polling agents to check corruption in such voting. The BJP is backing the idea since it can appoint the polling agents to take the advantage.

The EC claims the domestic migrants currently face disenfranchisement due to their inability to travel back to the polling States where they are registered as voters under the existing laws on account factors like work and educational pursuits.

Four years ago, India had about 41.5 crore people who had moved from their hometowns and villages in search of jobs. Since they move out temporarily, it is too much of a hassle for them to register as voters in their places of temporary residence.

EC calls the move 'fundamental reboot'

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar justified the remote voting as “a fundamental reboot for an inclusive and participative democracy”.

The ‘remote voting’ facility — on which a concept paper was circulated to all recognised national and state parties will be unveiled with a new EVM prototype that can record votes registered in multiple constituencies. They will be standalone and non-networked EVMs to handle voting for up to 72 constituencies.

RVM machines to be demostrated at the meeting

The remote voting machines (RVM) will be demonstrated at an all-party meeting on January 16 and the parties asked to give their comments by January 31. After receiving their suggestions, the EC plans to introduce the remote voting option on a pilot basis in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Sources said a remote voting model already exists for the Kashmiri migrants, with booths set up for them at their places of residence, during the parliamentary and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the Census 2011, there are more than 45 crore migrants, amounting to 37% of the population. Their number has already increased to around 58-crore plus.