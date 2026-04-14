'Remote Control Rule From Gujarat': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Power Shift | IANS

Patna: Even as Bihar prepares for a significant power transfer, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that the new state CM would lack people`s mandate and alleged that the next government would be controlled by two people from Gujarat.

Tejashwi, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed two individuals would decide who was going to be the next chief minister of Bihar. He asserted that NDA contested the last assembly election under the leadership of Nitish, and so the next CM would lack the people`s mandate. JD (U) is acting as a cell of the BJP, he claimed.

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"BJP agents working in JD (U) have fixed the deal for the power transfer," he asserted.

He alleged that Bihar`s treasury was empty at a time when chief minister was going to quit his CM post after ruling the state for nearly two decades.

“The government does not have money to pay salaries to MLAs and MLCs. The money that should have been spent on development works is being diverted,” he alleged.

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“When I raised questions about all this, the government official asked for my PAN number and account number and my salary was transferred to my account. It is another matter, I had raised the issue in the interest of all the people of Bihar,” he added.

“In 20 years, Bihar is lagging in education, health, and industry during 20 years of NDA's rule. Bihar is often cited as having the ignominious distinction of being one of the poorest states of the country.

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“The crime rate in Bihar has risen alarmingly. Corruption and loot have increased significantly. The BJP and NDA have ruined the entire state of Bihar,” he alleged.