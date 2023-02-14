Remembering our valorous heroes: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs after 4 years of Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the 2019 terror attacks of Pulwama. While remembering the courageous heroes he said that the country will never forget their sacrifice. He also stated that their courage motivates him to build a strong and developed nation in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," said PM Modi in a tweet.

About Pulwama terror attack

The Pulwama attack, which took place on February 14, 2019, was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of India. On this day, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian security forces in Pulwama, a town in the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 Indian soldiers and the attacker, and injured many others.

The attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local resident of Pulwama and was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across India.

Attack caused tensions between India and Pakistan

The aftermath of the attack saw tensions rise between India and Pakistan, with the Indian government launching a series of diplomatic, economic, and military measures against Pakistan. India conducted air strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which were seen as a significant escalation of the conflict between the two nations.

The international community also condemned the attack, with many countries expressing their solidarity with India and calling for action against terrorism. The United Nations and the United States also condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Read Also 4 years of Pulwama attack: Reminder to remain vigilant against threat of terrorism

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)