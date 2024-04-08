Remembering Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay On His Death Anniversary; Know More About 'Vande Mataram' Composer

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 26, 1838, in West Bengal. He was known by different names such as Chaatterjee or Kamalakanta by the people who admired him and praised his talent. Chattopadhyay was immensely talented and creative from a very young age. He had a great passion for books and writing.

He always loved to express his feelings and patriotism in the form of poems or stories. Everyone respected his immense love towards the nation when he wrote Vande Matramin on November 7, 1875. Later, the song was accepted as the National Song of India. He passed away on April 8, 1894.

Early Life Of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in the village of Kanthalpara, located in the town of North 24 Parganas. He received his primary education at Hooghly Collegiate School, where he wrote his first poem.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee desired to pursue a career in literature, so he began writing and wrote his first Bengali novel in an attempt to win a prize. However, the book was never published and did not receive any award. Chattopadhyay got married when he was merely 11 years old.

Best Works Of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chatterjee was a renowned writer who inspired freedom fighters with his work. His writings were a source of inspiration for every Indian. His best works include Devi Chaudhurani, Rajsimha, Ananda Math, Krishnakanter Uil, Kapalkundala, and Devi Chaudhurani.

Many of his works were translated into different languages, owing to their popularity. Chatterjee wrote in both Bengali and English languages. His first Bengali novel was Durgeshnondini, and his first English novel was Rajmohan's Wife.