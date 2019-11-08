'Remember the 8th of November': Twitter trends #DemonetisationDisaster on 3rd anniversary of note-ban

On the third anniversary of demonetisation, Twitter users slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cheating the nation with the note-ban. Many users called it a scam and 'disaster'.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise primetime address in which he announced that the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 would no longer be valid from that midnight. Citizens were given around 50 days to exchange the notes for the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. PM Modi said the decision was being taken to wipe out black money and combat terror financing.

While today, India marked the third anniversary of demonetisation, #DeMonetisationDisaster started trending on Twitter since morning. Even opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Modi government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Modi government on demonetisation's third anniversary. "Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise," Mamata tweeted. "Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected," Mamata added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. "3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. "Anyone want to claim responsibility?" the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'.

Here's what netizens had to say on third anniversary on Demonetisation: