Remarks against Prophet: Muslim community protests in Punjab cities | (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Several cities of Punjab witnessed protests held by Muslim organisations after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammad.

The call for the same was given by the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ludhiana.

According to reports, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi who also addressed the gathering said that hate politics could not run for long in the country. Stating that the BJP leaders named above had also passed derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad, hence the need to raise voice against this.

The Muslim fora also submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India Ram Nath Kovind through Ludhiana's additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba.

According to reports, another protest was held in Muslim-dominated Malerkotla where members of the minority community took out a protest march and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to the deputy commissioner.

Likewise, there were reports that protests were also held in some other cities.