'Remarkable day': PM Narendra Modi after India crosses 150-crore Covid vaccination mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is a remarkable day for India after the country crossed 150-crore Covid vaccination mark.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 150 crore with more than 81 lakh shots being given today.

Narendra Modi in a tweet wrote, "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols."

"India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19," he wrote in another tweet.

Friday's vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.

The 150-crore milestone was reached earlier on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it a "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

Cumulatively, 51,14,33,066 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 34,80,27,006 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry's data.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:37 PM IST