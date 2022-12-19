Religious conversions: VHP's 10-day drive in UP from Dec 21

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad would launch a special drive against the religious conversion of Hindus in Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal from December 21.

During the 10-day campaign, the VHP would raise awareness about the conversion's evils. It has decided to take up the programmes for the ghar wapsi (bring back the converts) of the Hindus who turned Muslims.

East UP VHP organising secretary Gajendra Singh said, “Seminars will be held against religious conversion, common feasts and discourse of saints and seers from December 21 to 31. Stress will be laid on the districts adjoining the Himalayan country of Nepal, where religious conversion has taken place at large scale. VHP volunteers will meet the Tharu tribe to apprise them of the nefarious motives of those involved in religious conversion.”

The VHP leader said India was divided due to the demographic imbalance in the past and such situation might arise again if the practice is not checked. The conversion was done by force but now people are lured, which cannot be tolerated.

The VHP secretary said love jehad is also a part of the conversion done silently. The Parishad has launched a month-long nationwide awareness campaign this month against love jehad and conversion. However, in UP the 10-day campaign would focus the districts bordering Nepal.