Relief For Govt Job Seekers As Tamil Nadu Announces 5-Year Age Relaxation Across Categories | X - CMOTamilnadu

Chennai, Oct 30: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and it will be effective for five years.

Acceding to the representations of government job aspirants who sit for competitive exams, the chief minister has ordered the relaxation, the government said in an official release.

"The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations," the release added.

அரசுப் பணிகளில் நேரடி நியமனத்திற்கான வயது உச்சவரம்பினை ஐந்து ஆண்டுகள் உயர்த்தி மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் உத்தரவு#CMJosephVijay | #TNDIPR | @TVKVijayHQ |@imrajmohan | https://t.co/WjZPDhLVDx — TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) October 30, 2026

Read Also Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Reviews Flood Preparedness At Chembarambakkam Lake As Cyclone Warning Signals...

Revised Age Limits For Group I Services

The current age limit for Group I services is 32 for general category candidates and 37 for reserved categories. With the 5 years of age relaxation announced now, their age limits will be 37 and 42 respectively. For the same Group I services, the current age limit for differently abled (general category) candidates is 42, and for differently abled (reserved categories) candidates, this is 47. After the age relaxation, these age limits will be 47 and 52 respectively, the release said.

Also Watch:

Age Relaxation For Group II Services

For Group II and IIa services, currently, reserved category candidates have no age limit; for the general category, the age limit is 30, and the current age limit for differently abled (general category) candidates is 40. After the relaxation, these age limits will be 35 and 45 respectively, the release further added.

The release showed these scenarios as examples of how age relaxation will be applied over and above the existing age limit for each group and each social category. It implies that, for other groups and categories, the same pattern applies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)