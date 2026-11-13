'Reject Govt Assistance If Justice Is The Only Demand': BJP MLA Dilip Rawat To Ankita Bhandari’s Parents |

BJP MLA Dilip Rawat on Thursday said Ankita Bhandari’s parents should reject any government assistance if their sole demand was justice for their daughter, while urging the state government to take their concerns seriously.

Speaking to the media, Rawat said he stood with women who had faced injustice and supported the Bhandari family’s demand for justice. However, he questioned why the family would accept government assistance if it remained dissatisfied with the state government’s actions in the case.

Here's What BJP MLA Dilip Rawat Said

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“While I stand by her family and support their cause when they say that they have not gotten justice and they are unhappy with all attempts being made by the state government, I feel that the government has given them some assistance. If they are unhappy with the government’s actions, then they should reject such help,” he said.

Rawat clarified that he was not aware whether the government had actually extended any assistance to the family. He added that if justice was their only demand, they should refuse all forms of assistance and concentrate on pursuing that demand.

“I do not know if the government has given any assistance, but if they only demand justice, then they should reject all assistance provided and only talk about justice. Our government should also seriously consider their demand and work towards ensuring justice for the family,” he said.

The BJP MLA further argued that when a family seeks justice, other forms of assistance become secondary, as its primary objective remains securing justice for the victim.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

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