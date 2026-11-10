'Reject Frivolous Lawsuits': India Responds To US Court Nod To Pannun's Summons For Ajit Doval

India on Tuesday rejected what it described as fabricated and malicious allegations against its senior officials after a US court allowed Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to serve his civil lawsuit on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel through Indian courts.

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Responding to a question on the US court's decision, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejected the allegations against its senior officials as well as the lawsuits filed in the matter.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for the service of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice," Jaiswal said.

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His remarks came after a New York court permitted Pannun to serve the legal documents on Doval and Goel through Indian courts in Delhi, setting November 30, 2026, as the deadline.

Pannun, who heads the US-based separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government.

Meanwhile, commenting on the US midterm elections, Jaiswal described them as an internal matter of the United States and declined to offer any specific remarks. He, however, highlighted the bipartisan support enjoyed by India-US relations in Washington.

He said India would continue working towards strengthening its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States.