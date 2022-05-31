'Refrain from going to media': BJP censors Dilip Ghosh over comments causing ‘embarrassment’ to central leadership | File Photo

Kolkata: BJP on Tuesday ‘censored’ party's national vice president and former state president Dilip Ghosh for his ‘critical’ comments causing ‘embarrassment’ to the Central leaders.

According to the letter sent by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Ghosh has been asked to "refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else".

Singh’s one-page letter noted that some of his “statements or outbursts” had caused anguish among the state leaders and caused embarrassment to the central leadership of the BJP. It added that the party leadership on several occasions pointed out these statements in the “fond hope” that he will take note.

Expressing ‘shock’ , BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that he was surprised that the letter got ‘leaked’ in the media.

However, Ghosh said that he didn’t know anything about the development and will reply after he gets the letter.

Showing ‘solidarity’ with the former BJP state president, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that though he has ‘difference’ in the ideology with RSS but he is ‘sad’ about the development.

“Some people who had joined BJP from other political parties are trying to bulldoze the BJP and traditional leaders,” said the TMC spokesperson.

It can be noted that the saffron camp had increased its strength in Bengal under the leadership of Dilip Ghosh and had won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 77 out of 294 Assembly seats in 2021 elections.