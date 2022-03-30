Reducing fuel prices was BJP's strategy to win polls, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

He said that the government had deliberately reduced petrol prices before elections to win polls. “Reducing fuel prices was their (BJP) poll strategy to win polls. Now they are compensating by increasing prices, in the guise of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It’s a lie. Tomorrow, March 31, we will protest at Vijay Chowk against the fuel price hike,” Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over an "unabated" hike in fuel prices and termed it "extortion" by the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said: "Daily attack.. Daily extortion..Daily exploitation..by Modi Govt on common man's budget continues unabated!"

"The 8th increase has taken the #PetrolDieselPriceHike today to 5.60/litre. Is there an end date to this "loot"? Is PM unaccountable to people? Is there an answer?" he added.

This morning, the domestic retail selling prices of petrol and diesel were increased for the eighth time in nine days.

Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: "Who told the BJP that drip torture is more saleable to the public than the guillotine?"

Till last Tuesday, fuel prices were steady since November 2021 when the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:00 PM IST