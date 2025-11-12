 Red Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Dr Muzammil Ganaie Conducted Multiple Recces Of Site Ahead Of January 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRed Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Dr Muzammil Ganaie Conducted Multiple Recces Of Site Ahead Of January 26

Red Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Dr Muzammil Ganaie Conducted Multiple Recces Of Site Ahead Of January 26

They said they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently, had conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, police analysing his mobile dump data said.

They said they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Dr Muzammil's mobile phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January.

"These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26," the officer said.

FPJ Shorts
UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children
UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children
Tamil Nadu Govt Names 114 Best-Performing Schools For 2024–25; Awards To Be Given On Children’s Day
Tamil Nadu Govt Names 114 Best-Performing Schools For 2024–25; Awards To Be Given On Children’s Day
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Read Also
Candle Marches Held In Delhi And J&K To Mourn Victims Of Red Fort Car Blast As Probe Uncovers...
article-image

He said Dr Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the Red Fort multiple times to study the security arrangements and crowd density patterns. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas.

Investigators said they are now analysing Dr Muzammil's communications and digital footprint to know about funding for the module's activities and the source from where they procured the explosives. They are also verifying if other suspects conducted similar recces or provided logistical support to the arrested suspects.

Police have also collected several mobile dump data, especially of Dr Umar's movement near the Red Fort, to know if he was in touch with anyone just before the blast.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast from a slow-moving car ripped through the Red Fort metro station area, killing 12 people and leaving many injured.

Read Also
'Despite The Delhi Blast, PM Modi Considered It Important To Be Present Here,' Says Indian...
article-image

The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Condemns Delhi Car Blast As ‘Unfortunate Incident’, Demands Proper...

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Condemns Delhi Car Blast As ‘Unfortunate Incident’, Demands Proper...

West Bengal Police Seize 20,000 Gelatin Sticks In Birbhum, One Arrested; Explosives Illegally...

West Bengal Police Seize 20,000 Gelatin Sticks In Birbhum, One Arrested; Explosives Illegally...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress MP Imraan Masood Says Mahagathbandhan Will Form Govt, Nitish...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress MP Imraan Masood Says Mahagathbandhan Will Form Govt, Nitish...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...