Recruitment scam: Mamata makes appeal about jobs

The ‘culprits’ in the recruitment scam should be punished but those who are losing their jobs should be reinstated “legally”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

“Don’t take the jobs of the people like this. If the jobs are gone, how will they eat? After getting jobs people get married and also look after their parents. Take action against those who have done something wrong. I have no mercy for them,” Banerjee said.

“When we came to power we didn’t take the job of even a single Left Front cadre. I would request that jobs be given to those who have lost them if it can be done while abiding by the law,” she said.

The chief minister pointed to the judgement of Justice Ashok Gangopadhyay and said, “He did not talk about taking jobs in that judgement but spoke about correction. Now, so many people have lost their jobs. I am saddened because people are committing suicide after losing their jobs.”

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that there are several ‘vacant’ positions and alleged that the state government is ‘not’ filling those positions.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has expelled the party’s youth-wing leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Chatterjee who are presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the recruitment scam.

Opposition parties, however, dubbed the step of expelling the two youth-wing leaders as a ‘drama’ of the ruling party.