Rebel TMC MPs Attend 1st NDA Meeting After Joining NCPI, Draw Criticism From Mamata Faction | X - IANS

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who had joined NCPI on Tuesday had attended their first meeting of NDA.

The weekly meeting which is called ‘Mangal Milan’, was held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium inside the House Library building.

NCPI MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who was seen sitting in the first row said that NCPI was invited for the meeting for the first time.

“We came to know about the progress of the country, about FTAs, farmers. With the data we got, we will be able to make people understand all these better,” said Dastidar.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi: On attending the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rebel TMC MP and NCPI leader Kakoli Ghosh says, "NCPI is already registered with the Election Commission and we have given all the documents to the Speaker for our recognition and they have… pic.twitter.com/GhFYIkZEwz — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

Another NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh urged that everyone should support the ‘anti-paper leak’ bill.

“We had a discussion on FTAs. It was a positive discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister,” added the actor-turned-politician.

NDA's Mangal Milan meet underway; NCPI MPs join for first time



· The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting 'Mangal Milan' commenced in the Parliament Library Building (PLB) on Tuesday, a day after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means)… pic.twitter.com/zHA1q65fHU — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2026

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushmita Dev expressed her happiness and mentioned that in saffron camp accessing the ministers and even the Prime Minister is ‘easy’ and also that it was ‘difficult’ to approach the Supremos in both Congress and TMC.

Slamming the rebel TMC MPs, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s faction MLA Kunal Ghosh said that the rebel TMC MPs had ‘ditched’ the voters who had voted for them.

“The MPs who have defected have won due to anti-BJP votes. They have not only betrayed Mamata Banerjee and TMC but have also ditched the voters who have voted for them,” mentioned Ghosh.