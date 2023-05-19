 RBI to withdraw ₹2000 notes: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes dig at PM Modi for acting without thinking first
Almost seven years after Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were discontinued and new notes were introduced, RBI has decided to remove the Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
PM Modi (L) Jairam Ramesh (R) | File pic

Soon after the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination notes from circulation spread, opposition leaders have started taking a dig at the demonetisation decision by PM Modi led govt. Taking a dig at the PM, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that it was typical of self-styled Vishwaguru (PM Modi) for he first acts on a matter and then does the thinking with considering the consequences the act may have. The Congress leader went on to call the decision of introducing 2000 rupee notes a disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016.

In a tweet he wrote, "Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn."

Almost seven years after Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were discontinued and new notes were introduced, RBI has decided to remove the Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

But despite the move, those who have the notes can continue to use them as legal tender for day to day expenses.

