Ravan Sena guns down 5 in Madhubani, cop suspended

Patna

A new outfit of upper castes Maithil Brahmins - Ravan Sena is alleged to have gunned down five upper caste Rajput youths at Mahmudpur village in Madhubani district last week. Root cause of violence, according to the families of the victims, was refusal to supply banned gutkas to them. The Maithil Brahmins on the other hand have alleged the Rajputs have prevented them from fishing in the village pond. Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led a team of upper caste leaders in his party, visited the village and claimed the Maithils had formed a new militant organisation - Ravan Sena and resorted to bloody Holi on Holi day by firing indiscriminately on the five youths, who died on the spot. Tejaswhi alleged though the nearest police station - Benipatti was three km away from the village, police came eight hours after the firing.