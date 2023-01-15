'Rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra's success': Jairam Ramesh's swipe at PM Modi over Delhi roadshow tomorrow

Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi 'insecure' for his roadshow in Delhi on Monday. | ANI

Congress MP and communications general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over latter's roadshow in Delhi on Monday. The Congress leader said PM Modi was 'rattled' by the success of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"An insecure Prime Minister rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has got the BJP to organise a joke of a road show passing through a short distance in the national capital tomorrow. Such hollow, choreographed events will only keep his drum-beaters busy," Jairam Ramesh said in his tweet Sunday evening.

Road show on first day of BJP's national executive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Delhi.

The two-day BJP national executive meeting will be held at NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on January 16-17. The roadshow will take place on the first day of the national executive meeting in honour of PM Modi.

Earlier, the roadshow was planned for Tuesday, the second day of the key meeting. But the party changed the schedule and now the roadshow will be held on January 16.

Road show of 1 km, artistes from different states to perform

According to sources, the PM's roadshow will be of around one kilometre leading up to the meeting point. Artistes from different states will perform cultural performances during the roadshow. Party workers would stand along the roads to welcome PM Modi.

Pertinent to mention, this is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.

(with inputs from ANI)

