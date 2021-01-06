Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to hold cow science exam on Feb 25: Here's everything you need to know

Announcing the first-ever exam of its kind, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), the government body set up for cow welfare has announced that it will hold a countrywide online examination on 'gau vigyan' (cow science) on February 25. For the uninitiated, RKA comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The examination is free of cost and will be held annually. It will be held in 12 regional languages apart from Hindi and English. There will be 100 multi-choice questions and a duration of one hour will be given to the candidates, said Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria.

The purpose of the exam is to raise mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, said Kathiria. The exam will be conducted in four categories -- Primary level up to 8th standard, Secondary level from class 9th to class 12th, College level after 12th+ and fourth category will be for the general public.

"We are starting 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' at the national level from February 25, 2021. Cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country," Kathiria said during a press conference.

Besides, the Ministry has on its website given the syllabus for the exam and also recommended literature and reference books on cows, which will help the candidates prepare for the exams. "Blogs, videos and other selected reading material will be uploaded on official website. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the examination will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. "Questions will be set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any maneuvering. Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all," it said. The Ministry added that meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards.

The online registration for the examination will be open from January 14 until February 20, and results will be declared on the day of the exam itself.

Meanwhile, the syllabus devised for the 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' is baffling. Desi cow milk has traces of gold and earthquakes occur due to cow slaughter, a Hindustan Times report on the exam syllabus read. Native cows are "hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places", while the Jersey cow is "lazy" and "prone to diseases", it added. "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung coated walls were not affected," it further said.

(With ANI inputs)