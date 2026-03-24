Rare Caracal Spotted In Jaisalmer Border Region, Conservation Efforts Intensified By Authorities | File Photo - ANI

Jaipur: The rare and endangered wild cat Caracal (known locally as 'Padang')—has been spotted in the Ghotaru area situated along the India-Pakistan border in ​​Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Forest Department has started camera traps at selected locations to monitor its movements.

“The activity of two new Caracals was recorded by the cameras. Additionally, the movements of a Caracal that had previously been fitted with a radio collar are also being monitored. So far, the presence of three Caracals has been confirmed in this region, which is a positive sign for the conservation of this species,” said Kumar Shubham, Deputy Conservator of Forests for Jaisalmer.

Besides this, an expert team from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is conducting a scientific study on the movement, behavior, and habitat of Caracals within the Thar region as well.

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According to the Forest Department, a large number of camera traps will need to be deployed across the entire Thar Desert to accurately assess the actual habitat and population size of Caracals. A comprehensive action plan is currently being formulated for this, which will be implemented upon the completion of the current study.

Known locally as 'Padang,' this rare predator occasionally preys on sheep and goats, leading villagers to perceive it as a threat to their livestock. Consequently, instances of violent conflict directed against the animal were reported recently. Looking at this, a forest department team is conducting awareness campaigns in the hamlets situated along the border. Villagers are being educated about the negative impact of harming the Caracals on the ecological balance.

The Forest Department has appealed to the villagers that if a Caracal attacks their livestock, they should immediately inform the department rather than harming the animal.

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Over the past year, footprints and signs of the animal's activity have been consistently observed in the Ramgarh-Shahgarh region of Jaisalmer. This area serves as a prime example of arid grassland habitat, home to herbivores such as the Chinkara, which provide a suitable prey base for the Caracal.

Notably, the Caracal is a medium-sized wild cat known for its agility, speed, and ability to execute high leaps. Its distinctive features include long tufts of black hair atop its ears. It is capable of hunting birds by leaping into the air. For this very reason, it is often referred to as the “Little Cheetah of the Desert.” In India, the distribution of this species has now shrunk to extremely limited areas.