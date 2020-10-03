'Rapes can be stopped by bringing up girls in value-based manner': BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Hathras rape-murder

The gang-rape and brutal murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has left the entire nation in shock and prompted outrage, protests and calls for justice. While several political leaders and celebrities have condemned the heinous crime and demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has said that the increasing number of rapes in the country can only be curbed by 'value-based' upbringing of girls.

The MLA from Ballia, who often makes headlines for his outlandish statements, said, "A girl is a girl, be it from a Dalit family or a Brahmin family. Congress, SP and BSP are feeding on this fake narrative using this opportunity to further their politics."

Further talking about the recent rapes in Uttar Pradesh, he reportedly said that government alone cannot stop rapes, only parents can stop rapes through 'sanskaar'. In a shocking video shared by Times Now, the politician can be heard saying, "Curb rapes by bringing up girls well. Bring up girls in value-based way."

Reacting to the outrageous comment, a user tweeted, "Upbringing is important for all kids not for just girls. I must say, nothing is wrong in his statement if he used to say the same for all kids. I also do agree that we have to give knowledge and try to trained them (kids) to protect themselves from all the vulture activities."

"It's a shame we have such people..... Value based way should be for all the different genders... At least in such cases, how could be the onus on a girl... But, neither such thought represents India or BJP," wrote another user.

This is not the first time Singh has stirred up controversy with his bizarre statement. After the Unnao rape case, the MLA's video denying the rape charges had gone viral on social media.

Check it out here: