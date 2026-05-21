Ranjeet Kumar Dass Creates History As Assam Assembly Speaker For Second Term | ANI

Guwahti: Four-time BJP MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass was on Thursday unanimously elected Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, becoming the first person in the state’s legislative history to hold the post for a second term.

Pro tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary announced Dass’s election in the House after informing members that three nominations had been filed in his favour and no other candidate had contested the post.

“As there is no other nomination, I declare Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly,” Patowary said.

The House witnessed rare unanimity as members from both treasury and opposition benches congratulated Dass and expressed hope that he would conduct proceedings with fairness and uphold democratic traditions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the development as a historic moment for the Assembly and the state.

“I extend my congratulations to you on being elected as the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Today, all 126 MLAs took oath and your election as Speaker is a matter of pride for the BJP and the Assembly as a whole,” Sarma said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said no individual had previously occupied the Speaker’s chair for a second term in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“In the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly, no one has been able to occupy the Speaker’s chair for a second term. Ranjeet Kumar Dass has achieved that distinction,” he added.

Sarma also spoke about Dass’s background, saying he hailed from Barpeta and had pursued higher studies at Gauhati University before beginning his professional career in journalism.

According to the Chief Minister, Dass worked with newspapers such as Dainik Asom, Ajir Asom, The Assam Tribune and The North East Times before joining the Indian Information Service (IIS) after clearing the UPSC examination in 1996. He resigned from service in 2005 and later entered active politics.

Calling him an experienced politician with administrative and legislative exposure, Sarma said the Assembly would benefit from Dass’s “wisdom” and experience as Speaker.

“We want a Speaker who will remain neutral, who will allow the opposition to speak and who will work in the interest of Assam because Assam stands above party lines,” Sarma stated.

During his address, the Chief Minister also referred to the Assembly’s decision to allow legislators to take an oath in languages not included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The move followed a request by MLA Tonkeswar Rabha to take oath in the Rabha language after discussions involving AGP president Atul Bora and Pro tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary.

“This reflects Assam’s spirit of unity and inclusiveness,” Sarma said.

Leaders from alliance partners as well as opposition parties extended support to Dass while stressing the importance of neutrality in the functioning of the House. AGP president Atul Bora assured cooperation in maintaining the dignity and decorum of the Assembly.

Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury congratulated Dass and said the opposition expected him to continue maintaining impartiality while conducting proceedings. Senior Congress legislators Joy Prakash Das and Rekibuddin Ahmed also stressed the need for balanced handling of disruptions and adjournment motions inside the House.

Following his election, Dass formally assumed charge as Speaker, marking the beginning of a new legislative term in Assam.

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Dass was first elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Sarbhog constituency in 2011 and retained the seat in the 2016 elections. He was elected Speaker of the House on June 30, 2016, and served in the post until December 25 that year, before being appointed president of the Assam BJP. In 2021, he was again elected from Sarbhog and later served as minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, General Administration Department (GAD), and Food and Civil Supplies.

Ahead of the session, Dass described the occasion as a “fortunate and historic” moment for Assam and expressed confidence in the BJP-led government’s development agenda under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Friday’s Assembly proceedings will include the Governor’s Address along with other legislative business.