Rani Durgavati Death Anniversary: Facts to know about the Queen of Gondwana

Rani Durgavati (5 October 1524 – 24 June 1564) was the ruling Queen of Gondwana from 1550 until 1564. She was born in the family of Chandel Rajput king Salibahan at the fort of Mahoba. She was married to Dalpat Shah Kacchwaha, the adopted son of the king Sangram Shah of the Garha Kingdom. Rani Durgavati's achievements further enhanced the glory of her ancestral tradition of courage and patronage.

Rani Durgavati ascended to the throne of Gondwana upon the death of her husband in 1550. Rani drew her knife and murdered herself on the battlefield on June 24, 1564. This occurred after the Mughal army assaulted her realm, ensuring her downfall.

On the occasion of her death anniversary, here's look at ten lesser-known facts about Rani Durgavati and her illustrious legacy:

1. The queen was born on the auspicious Hindu festival of Durgashtami, which is why she was given the name Durgavati.

2. Prior to her marriage, Rani Durgavati had heard about Dalpat Shah’s gallantry. She then wished him to be her spouse and wrote him a secret letter. Shah wedded her in his Kuldevi Temple shortly after this occurrence.

3. With the assistance of Diwan Beohar Adhar Simha and Minister Man Thakur, Rani successfully governed the Gondwana Kingdom for 16 years.

4. Rani Durgavati is reputed to have been an outstanding hunter. When she heard a tiger had appeared, she didn’t drink any water until she shot him.

5.She was well-trained in horseback riding, archery, and other sports, and she was well-known for her martial abilities.

6. The queen fought the army of Mughal Emperor Akbar and drove them out of her kingdom in the first battle.

7. During the last fight with the Mughal Army, Rani intended to assault the adversaries at night, but her lieutenants refused. The next day, Mughals arrived with massive weapons.

8. When her ministers mentioned the Mughal army’s might, Rani replied, “Better to die with dignity than live without self-respect. I have spent a long time serving my country, and at this point, I am not going to let it be tarnished. There is no other choice except to fight.”