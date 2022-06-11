Ranchi: Five, including one Police Constable sustain bullet injuries amid violent protests, admitted to RIMS

Photo: ANI

As per the latest reports, at least five people, including one Police Constable, sustained bullet injuries with two other people were injured and succumbed to their injuries in yesterday's violent protest in Ranchi after Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

As per ANI reports, the five, including the Constable, have been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital and are under treatment.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation was reported.

Following the violent protests, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to prevent any further flareups.

Notably, after various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states, including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

