Ramdev poses 25 questions to IMA; here's the full list

NEW DELHI: Having been forced to eat crow and withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yoga guru Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

In an ‘open letter’ posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev has posed 25 questions to the IMA, which had objected to his video clip rubbishing allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

He has further asked if allopathy offers permanent relief from hypertension (BP) and type-1 and 2 diabetes. “Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?” Ramdev demanded.

He goes on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. “Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After all, allopathy is now 200 years old.”

He has further asked what non-surgical cure the pharmaceutical industry has for heart blockage. “What treatment is there for cholesterol?” “Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?” or treatment for constipation and bloating amnesia without any side effects, he said.

The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson’s disease and asked if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase haemoglobin.

“Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all-powerful and is ‘sarvagun-sampanna’ (having all the good qualities),” he remarked.

Check out the full list of questions: