 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Saturday, March 14 In Delhi, Lucknow & Kolkata
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Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Saturday, March 14 In Delhi, Lucknow & Kolkata

As fasting continues during Ramadan, Sehri and Iftar timings for March 14 have been announced for major Indian cities. Sehri in Delhi is at 5:13 am and Iftar at 6:30 pm. In Lucknow it is 4:59 am and 6:15 pm, while in Kolkata it is 4:31 am and 6:15 pm.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
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ANI

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing, and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from consuming food and drinking water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month.

During this holy month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, knowing the correct timings of Sehri and Iftar is very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings for 14 March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:13 am and Iftar is at 6:30 pm. In Lucknow, Sehri is at 4:59 am and Iftar is at 6:15 pm. In Kolkata, Sehri is at 4:31 am and Iftar is at 5:46 pm.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It is advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

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