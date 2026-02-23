 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For February 24 In Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Major Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRamadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For February 24 In Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For February 24 In Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Major Cities

Muslims observing Ramadan fast from dawn to sunset, marking the holy month with prayer and charity. On February 24, 2026, Sehri in Delhi is at 5:33 AM and Iftar at 6:18 PM. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai have similar pre-dawn and sunset timings.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: Muslims across the world are observing Ramadan, with believers fasting from dawn to sunset every day. The sacred month is a time for prayer, self-control, charity and spirituality. Muslims abstain from consuming food and water till sunset. Sehri is the meal eaten before dawn and Iftar is the meal consumed at sunset to break the fast.

As the fast begins before sunrise and ends at sunset, knowing the correct Sehri and Iftar timings becomes important. Below are the city-wise timings for Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Delhi

Sehri: 5:33 AM

FPJ Shorts
Panvel: 39-Year-Old Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Dumper Hits Two Wheeler Near Gavanphata On JNPT Highway
Panvel: 39-Year-Old Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Dumper Hits Two Wheeler Near Gavanphata On JNPT Highway
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport In March: CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport In March: CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down, Alleges Daughter Was Kidnapped & Forced To Marry; Says 'Usne Khud Ko Shaheed Kar Diya'
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down, Alleges Daughter Was Kidnapped & Forced To Marry; Says 'Usne Khud Ko Shaheed Kar Diya'
Mira-Bhayandar News: Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test
Mira-Bhayandar News: Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test

Iftar: 6:18 PM

Mumbai

Sehri: 05:18 AM

Iftar: 6:05 PM

Bengaluru

Sehri: 05:27 AM

Iftar: 6:28 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 05:17 AM

Iftar: 06:17 PM

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Follow us on